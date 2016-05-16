Golf Cart with a Suzuki GSX-R600

This 1986 EZ-Go Marathon golf cart is being sold because as the owner states “I’m selling it before I kill myself in it.” This is because instead of the sedate factory engine there is now a 115 horsepower 600 cc inline-four from a 2002 Suzuki GSX-R600. The six-speed transmission is controlled via a floor clutch pedal and a shift knob you nervously push left to upshift and right to downshift. The GSX-R600 dash was carried over and tells you the engine RPM and temp but not the speed since the golf cart’s gearing is different. Which is probably for the best because anything over 15 mph and it would just read “death.”

Source: eBay via Jalopnik