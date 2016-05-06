1937 International Truck with a LS6

This custom 1937 International truck was built by Northrup Fabricators in Washington. They call it a Trophy Rat because of its patina body and serious offroad underpinnings. The truck rides on a custom tube chassis with custom A-Arm independent front suspension and four-link rear. Together with King coilover shocks, the suspension gives the truck 14″ of wheel travel front and rear. The roof has been chopped and the bed shortened to help accentuate the look of the truck. Between the front wheels sits a rebuilt 5.7 L LS6 that produces 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Behind the engine sits a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission connected to a Yukon Grizzly locker with 4.56 gears inside a Spidertrax Offroad 9″ rear. To see how effective this combination turned out to be please view the videos at the bottom.

A video posted by Keith Northrup (@mr_northrup) on Apr 3, 2016 at 7:45pm PDT

A video posted by Keith Northrup (@mr_northrup) on Apr 3, 2016 at 5:11am PDT

Source: Northrup Fabricators FB page, @Mr_Northrup (more photos and videos) and BangShift