1937 International Truck with a LS6

8 Comments

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

This custom 1937 International truck was built by Northrup Fabricators in Washington. They call it a Trophy Rat because of its patina body and serious offroad underpinnings. The truck rides on a custom tube chassis with custom A-Arm independent front suspension and four-link rear. Together with King coilover shocks, the suspension gives the truck 14″ of wheel travel front and rear. The roof has been chopped and the bed shortened to help accentuate the look of the truck. Between the front wheels sits a rebuilt 5.7 L LS6 that produces 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque to the rear wheels. Behind the engine sits a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission connected to a Yukon Grizzly locker with 4.56 gears inside a Spidertrax Offroad 9″ rear. To see how effective this combination turned out to be please view the videos at the bottom.

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

1937 International Truck with a 5.7 L LS6

Source: Northrup Fabricators FB page, @Mr_Northrup (more photos and videos) and BangShift

8 Comments

  1. JimmyinTEXAS

    Awesome vehicle. Aesthetics and hardware are pretty much spot on. I wonder what it would have looked like with fenders….lol
    That shot of the truck level three or four foot off the ground is GREAT!!

    Reply

  3. […] I was wanting to go with the DUNE T/As and shorter shocks also. Thought about using chalk paint – that way I could paint it with chalk board markers and redo it whenever I washed it off And yes, that needs to go in a different thread eventually (thanks for the thread name . The original one is a serious truck with King shocks, trailing arms and so forth. Check this link out: 1937 International Truck with a LS6 – Engine Swap Depot […]

    Reply

  4. Voxitron

    This truck is killer! Did they mean to say LT1 though? LS6 made 385-405 hp stock. Maybe the info is a little off

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.