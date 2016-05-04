Rocky Auto R3000GT

Rocky Auto spent several years developing a Toyota 2000GT replica program and was able to debut it just in time to celebrate the iconic car’s 50th anniversary. Rocky Auto offers two versions of the replica, a RHV (Rocky Hybrid Vehicle) model which runs a Prius Hybrid powertrain and their R3000GT model which runs a 2JZ engine. The base model of the R3000GT uses a naturally aspirated 3.0 L 2JZ-GE connected to a four-speed automatic transmission. The 2JZ-GE produces 212-227 hp (150-169 kW) and 209-220 lb-ft (283-298 Nm) of torque compared to the 2000GT’s 2.0 L 3M inline-six which produced 150 hp (112 kW) and 130 lb-ft (177 Nm) of torque. For those who need more power, Rocky Auto allows customers to upgrade the engine to a turbocharged version and the transmission to a five-speed manual. The car also rides on a double wishbone independent front suspension with coilovers, four-wheel disc brakes, and rack-and-pinion power steering.

Source: Rocky Auto FB page (photo album)