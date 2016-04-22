BMW E36 with a Turbo 1UZ V8

This BMW E36 was built for Dan Racing in Denmark by FUBAR Racing. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 which makes 479 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 527 lb-ft (715 Nm) of torque at 3,800 rpm on 11.6 psi (0.8 bar) of boost. These engines are known for their strength and this particular engine is factory stock except for an aftermarket head gasket. Behind the engine sits a Toyota R154 five-speed transmission thanks to a bellhousing adapter but Dan Racing is planning on switching to a T-56 six-speed. With driver and a full tank of gas the car weighs 1,258 kg (2773.4 lb) and has a weight balance of 55.7% front and 44.3% rear.

Source: Dan Racing FB page and FUBAR Racing FB page (build album)