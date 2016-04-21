C3 Corvette with a C6 Powertrain

How do you improve the performance on a car that is 35 years old? You can slowly swap out every component one by one or you can do what the two brothers at Hardcore Engine Builders from Hungary did. They started with a tired C3 Corvette and stuffed the entire chassis and powertrain from a C6 Corvette under it. The team had to modify the chassis some to fit under the classic Corvette but that worked definitely paid off. The Corvette now has all the modern features such as a 6.2 L LS3, 6L80E automatic transmission, C6 suspension with Ridetech coilovers, ABS, traction control, and paddle shifters.

Source: Pro-touring