C3 Corvette with a C6 Powertrain

HEB C3 Corvette with a C6 Powertrain LS3

How do you improve the performance on a car that is 35 years old? You can slowly swap out every component one by one or you can do what the two brothers at Hardcore Engine Builders from Hungary did. They started with a tired C3 Corvette and stuffed the entire chassis and powertrain from a C6 Corvette under it. The team had to modify the chassis some to fit under the classic Corvette but that worked definitely paid off. The Corvette now has all the modern features such as a 6.2 L LS3, 6L80E automatic transmission, C6 suspension with Ridetech coilovers, ABS, traction control, and paddle shifters.

C6 Corvette rolling chassis and powertrain ready to be installed under a C3 Corvette

Source: Pro-touring

  2. Nestor Hachero

    Could you please provide the name of the shop(s) that made the C3 swap to C6 upgrades possible. I really would appreciate it. Having the ABS option included is a HUGE plus. Thank you.

  5. Dennis MURPHEY

    Imagine the Greenwood Leman s widebody C3 with that Chassis and a supercharged LS with a nasty cam and sidepipes, cruising down 66 anywhere, USA.

      • JimmyinTexas

        The “Hardcore Engine Builders” link in your write up takes you to their Home Page. The bouncing red arrow in front of the phone numbers points to the cam shaft, and each lobe of the cam shaft is a different page. The “projects” page shows some of their other work.

