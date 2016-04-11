1979 Porsche 911 with a SuperCup Engine

This Porsche started life as a 1979 911 3.0 SC but was transformed by Theon Design in the UK. After purchasing the car partially restored Theon went about upgrading every part of the car. In the back of the car sits a Porsche racing engine. It was originally built by Porsche Motorsport Belgium to race in a Porsche Supercup 993 for Belgium team ProSpeed Competition. Eventually ProSpeed sold the car and engine separately. The engine produces 300 horsepower, gives the car a 160 mph top speed and a 0-60 mph in 4.0 sec. To handle the extra power the brakes have been upgraded to 964 Turbo in the front and 930 SC in the rear. This car is currently for sale with an asking price of £179,995 or around $254,336. Would you purchase it or build your own?

Source: Octane Collection via Carscoops