1966 Plymouth Fury with a 512 ci Big-block Mopar

The boys from Hot Rod Garage are back this time with a 1966 Plymouth Fury wagon they are calling Fury Roadmaster. The goal of this episode was to take the 400 ci Mopar big-block they pulled from Rollsmokey, fix it up and install it into the Plymouth Fury. Plans for the 400 were to stroke it to 512 ci and install an aftermarket crank along with other goodies. These changes along with the 452 heads they reinstall should result in some serious power.

Source: Hot Rod Garage