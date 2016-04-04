Mazda RX-7 with a Turbo K20

This 2001 Mazda FD RX-7 is called RHONDA for a reason. Under the hood sits a Honda K20A inline-four. It was built by BYP Racing with help from Impossible Fabrication. With a stock bottom-end, the engine produces 435 horsepower on E85 fuel and 17 psi of boost thanks to a Garrett GTX3076R turbocharger. The engine was installed using a modified subframe with K-series mounts and the steering rack was moved forward 20 mm for clearance. Behind the engine sits a S2000 transmission via a K24 adapter that was modified to used with the K20A. Thanks to the engine change the RX-7 lost 88 lbs in the front for a total weight of 2,621 lbs on a 1/2 tank of fuel and a weight balance of 48.8% front and 51.2% rear. The best pass for the car is a 11.13 at 133 mph.

Source: BYP Racing FB (build album) and Fullboost