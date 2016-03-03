For Sale: Lamborghini Diablo with a LS3

If you have been searching for something with supercar looks but with a drivetrain you can have serviced without breaking the bank then this Diablo might be for you. A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo with a 6.2 L LS3 and Porsche G50 transaxle has been listed on eBay. The car was originally purchased with fire damage and without a drivetrain. Since the engine conversion the car now gets better fuel economy, more power, and is much cheaper to service. For more information and photos please view the listing or read our feature article on it.

Source: eBay