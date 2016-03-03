For Sale: Lamborghini Diablo with a LS3

If you have been searching for something with supercar looks but with a drivetrain you can have serviced without breaking the bank then this Diablo might be for you. A 1995 Lamborghini Diablo with a 6.2 L LS3 and Porsche G50 transaxle has been listed on eBay. The car was originally purchased with fire damage and without a drivetrain. Since the engine conversion the car now gets better fuel economy, more power, and is much cheaper to service. For more information and photos please view the listing or read our feature article on it.
MOPARfan
So let me get this straight, someone bought fire damaged Diablo without a drivetrain, put an LS3 in it and now they’re selling it… What’s up with that? Sounds like someone decided to earn some cash, rather than to build a reliable Lambo.
swaptastic
I can understand your thinking but how can we assume what the owner’s intentions are? Maybe the owner needs the money for an unforeseen expense. Or maybe he is just trying to figure what the car is worth. It is difficult to estimate what this car might be worth on the open market since there are few like it.
MOPARfan
It’s worth a lot less than the original Diablo, that’s for sure. I mean sure it could anything, but offten things like this are done to earn quick cash rather than to enjoy the car. If it’s the case then engine choice makes even more sense than in version of creating a reliable Lambo.
CSRT4
I think the value is still mostly there just lowered to a certain degree. It’d still be a fun car and at least the engine would be cheaper to maintain than the Lamborghini v12.
Benji
I know it’s way later but thought I’d reply to this since I’m the owner and some may be wondering. I was going to sell and use the money to pay off my mortgage for early retirement, it was a very hard decision to make considering the time and expense in it to make it more practical for my needs. I figure anything could sell for a certain price and if not met then I would keep it. I have decided to keep the car and have enjoying putting miles on it (currently 8k). Sometimes spending so much time in my instance 8 years building the car can get wearing people do that all the time. I try to think practical, and in doing so if I find myself not getting a fair amount of use out of the car I’d rather put the money somewhere else more useful if that makes sence. The car has no issues and I wouldn’t have changed anything if done over….ok…maybe a couple turbos but maybe later. It is perfect for seone that wants to drive an exotic without the expense. Even the purchase price of half the diablos value would be fair for a useful, reliable exotic.
Benji
swaptastic
Thanks Benji. I am glad you are still enjoying it.