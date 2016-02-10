Honda Grom with a Ducati 1199 Panigale R Engine

The Honda Grom (MSX125) is a light motorcycle manufactured in Bangkok, Thailand and features a 125 cc air-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine which produces around 9 horsepower. That level of power is fine for for some but not for Mario Kleff. Mario is an engineer living in Thailand who enjoys working on motorcycles in his free time. Mario decided to remove the factory engine and install one that produces around 2,245% more power. This was accomplished using a 202 horsepower liquid-cooled 1198 cc V-twin engine from a Ducati 1199 Panigale R. Unfortunately on a recent test run the bike caught fire because of a fuel line leak and was totaled. Not to be deterred from the accident Mario has already purchased another MSX125 and Panigale R to build another.

Update 2/11/2016 – I found more information from the description on this video. If this information is incorrect please contact us.

Engine

Engine Type Superquadro L-Twin, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid cooled, Displacement 1198cc, Bore x Stroke 112×60.8mm, Compression ratio 13.2:1, Power 150.8 kW (205 hp) @ 11,500 rpm, Torque 136.2 Nm (100.5 lb-ft) @ 10,250 rpm, Fuel injection : Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. Exhaust : 2-1-2 full titanium system with stainless steel exhaust headers, catalytic converter and 2 lambda probes. Twin titanium mufflers with carbon fibre end caps Transmission

Gearbox 6 speed with DQS Ducati Quick Shift up/down, Primary drive Straight cut gears, Ratio 1.77:1 Ratio 1=37/15 2=30/16 3=27/18 4=25/20 5=24/22 6=23/24Final drive chain, Front sprocket 15, Rear sprocket 41, Clutch slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch with hydraulic control Chassis

Frame Monocoque Aluminium, Front suspension Öhlins NIX30 43mm with TiN, fully adjustable usd fork, Front wheel 3-spoke forged light alloy 3.50″ x 17″ Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP, Rear suspension Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Adjustable linkage: Progressive/flat. Aluminium single-sided swingarm with adjustable pivotRear wheel 3 spoke W shape forged light alloy 6.00″ x 17″Rear tyre 200/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SPFront wheel travel 120mm (4.72in)Rear wheel travel 130mm (5.12in)Front brake 2 x 330mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted Brembo Monobloc M50- 4piston callipers with cornering ABS as standard equipmentRear brake 245mm disc, 2-piston caliper with cornering ABS as standard equipment, Instrumentation Colour TFT Display Dimensions and Weight

Dry weight 162kg (357lb) Weight data refers to the dry weight of the motorcycle without battery, lubricants and coolants for liquid-cooled models, Wet weight (KERB) 184kg (406lb) Kerb weights indicate total bike weight with all operating consumable liquids and a fuel tank filled to 90% of capacity (as per EC standard 93/93).Seat height 830mm (32.68in), Wheelbase 1442mm (56.77in) Rake 24°Trail 96mm (3.78in), Fuel tank capacity 17L (4.5 gallon)

Source: Mario Kleff and TodoCircuito