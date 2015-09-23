1970 Chevy P10 Van with a LSx

The Roadster Shop just unveiled their newest project involving a 1970 Chevy P10 Step Van. As you can expect everything on the “Windy City Tower” van has been upgraded. The engine is a LSx V8 on top of a full custom Roadster Shop chassis with modern air suspension and Corvette brakes. Modifications that make this van one of the best handling bread boxes out there.
Source: Roadster Shop (build gallery)
5 Comments
quincy
That it one clean box van that look like some I can drive to sell ice cream an plate lunches out of the back Lol…… love what you did with the van it’s really dope
Mike
cool. i’ll just have to deal with the awesome power from my 250 inline 6
franklin rodriguez
is this for sale?
Bryan
love it!! what kind of front spindle did you use? I’m doing a lot of upgrades on my sons’ wheelchair van
swaptastic
The Roadster Shop uses Wilwood Pro spindles on their street chassis and Corvette C6 spindles on their track chassis.