1970 Chevy P10 Van with a LSx

The Roadster Shop just unveiled their newest project involving a 1970 Chevy P10 Step Van. As you can expect everything on the “Windy City Tower” van has been upgraded. The engine is a LSx V8 on top of a full custom Roadster Shop chassis with modern air suspension and Corvette brakes. Modifications that make this van one of the best handling bread boxes out there.

Source: Roadster Shop (build gallery)