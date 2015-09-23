1970 Chevy P10 Van with a LSx

1970 Chevy P10 Step Van with a LSx V8

The Roadster Shop just unveiled their newest project involving a 1970 Chevy P10 Step Van. As you can expect everything on the “Windy City Tower” van has been upgraded. The engine is a LSx V8 on top of a full custom Roadster Shop chassis with modern air suspension and Corvette brakes. Modifications that make this van one of the best handling bread boxes out there.

Source: Roadster Shop (build gallery)

  1. quincy

    That it one clean box van that look like some I can drive to sell ice cream an plate lunches out of the back Lol…… love what you did with the van it’s really dope

