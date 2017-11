Someone in the UK is selling a Triumph Spitfire MK3 powered by a Jaguar V12 with two superchargers. The seller claims the car is a “bard find” and has been sitting for 13 years but the body is solid and the engine currently runs. If it has been sitting for 13 years I doubt there is more information on the build but anyone knows more please contact us or leave a comment.

Source: ebay.co.uk via OppositeLock