For Sale: Mazda Miata with a LS6

This race focused 1995 Mazda Miata is currently for sale in Anaheim, California with an asking price of $24,000. The Miata is powered by a 2004 LS6 crate V8 with Air Flow Research 205 heads, upgraded cam, and FAST 92mm manifold and throttle body. The engine produces 420+ horsepower to the wheels on 91 octane fuel. The engine was installed using a V8 Roadsters LSx swap kit. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a rebuilt GTO sourced T-56 six-speed manual transmission, aluminum drive shaft, Ford 8.8″ rear end with a LSD and 3.27 gears. For a list of all the upgrades please view the source link below.

Source: Craigslist via LSxTV