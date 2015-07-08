Toyota HiAce with a Nissan SR20DET

The fifth generation Toyota HiAce came with five inline-four engine options but it never came from the factory with this. This HiAce was brought to the StanceNation Japan G Edition 2015 Nagasaki event by Dear Motor Sports. The engine is a Nissan SR20DET increased to 2.2 liters and features a HKS GT3037S turbocharger.

Source: Dear Motor Sports Facebook page via Zen Garage Facebook page via Crossbred Nation Facebook page