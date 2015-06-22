Scion FR-S with a Turbo 3S-GE

This 2013 Scion FR-S is owned and built by an employee from Dynosty in Louisville, Kentucky. The car had its original boxer engine replaced by a Toyota BEAMS 3G-SE inline-four. The engine features a custom intake manifold, larger throttle body, Precision 5866 turbocharger, and is controlled with a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Running on 8 psi of boost and using 93 octane fuel, the engine produces 330 horsepower to the rear wheels. Future plans for the car include adding a flex fuel system to run E85 and raising the boost and rev limiter.
Update 11/20/2015 – Added detailed stats from sale listing
Exterior:
- APR CF side mirrors
- Winjet Headlights (oem will be included)
- JDM fog bezels
- Custom painted OEM tail lights
- 18×9.5 Gram Lights 57xtreme
- Michelin tires
- Bilstein B14 coilovers
- Raceng Rear 2” coilover top hats
- HVT Front coilover top hats
- SS Brake lines
- Whiteline sway bar endlinks
Interior:
- Bride ERGO II Leather Reclinable Seats
- Custom Racepak dash
Engine Bay:
- Custom swapped Toyota 3SGE engine
- Custom DiMartino Fab tubular exhaust manifold
- PTE 5866 Turbo
- -Polished compressor housing
- -Stainless steel exhaust housing
- -Ceramic coated center section
- TIAL MVS Wastegate
- Custom 3” downpipe and midpipe
- Tomei Titanium 80R Exhaust
- PTE intercooler
- TIAL Q BOV
- Toyota Tundra 5.7 DBW throttle body
- 86swap/RacerX custom polished intake manifold
- Injector Dynamics 1000cc injectors
- 86swap 1000 Fuel System
- -Walbro 485
- -Fuelab regulator
- -Fuelab inline filter
- -Aeroquip fuel hose
- RacerX billet alternator tensioner bracket
- Custom engine harness
- Haltech Elite 2500 Stand Alone Engine Management System
- Haltech Single Channel CAN Wideband Controller
- Haltech CAN Hub
- Custom Koyo Radiator
- Custom raised water fill neck
- DSS Aluminum Driveshaft
Source: Dynosty and Instagram/Dustinatdynosty (no longer available) via CrossBred Nation
2 Comments
Silvanus Wells
Hello I’m thinking about doing the 3gse beams swap to my frs..where can I purchase the turbo manifold to complete the swap?
swaptastic
I recommend contacting DiMartino Fabrication https://www.facebook.com/DiMartino-Fabrication-161303650571865/