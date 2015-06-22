Scion FR-S with a Turbo 3S-GE

This 2013 Scion FR-S is owned and built by an employee from Dynosty in Louisville, Kentucky. The car had its original boxer engine replaced by a Toyota BEAMS 3G-SE inline-four. The engine features a custom intake manifold, larger throttle body, Precision 5866 turbocharger, and is controlled with a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Running on 8 psi of boost and using 93 octane fuel, the engine produces 330 horsepower to the rear wheels. Future plans for the car include adding a flex fuel system to run E85 and raising the boost and rev limiter.

Update 11/20/2015 – Added detailed stats from sale listing

Exterior:

  • APR CF side mirrors
  • Winjet Headlights (oem will be included)
  • JDM fog bezels
  • Custom painted OEM tail lights
  • 18×9.5 Gram Lights 57xtreme
  • Michelin tires
  • Bilstein B14 coilovers
  • Raceng Rear 2” coilover top hats
  • HVT Front coilover top hats
  • SS Brake lines
  • Whiteline sway bar endlinks

Interior:

  • Bride ERGO II Leather Reclinable Seats
  • Custom Racepak dash

Engine Bay:

  • Custom swapped Toyota 3SGE engine
  • Custom DiMartino Fab tubular exhaust manifold
  • PTE 5866 Turbo
  • -Polished compressor housing
  • -Stainless steel exhaust housing
  • -Ceramic coated center section
  • TIAL MVS Wastegate
  • Custom 3” downpipe and midpipe
  • Tomei Titanium 80R Exhaust
  • PTE intercooler
  • TIAL Q BOV
  • Toyota Tundra 5.7 DBW throttle body
  • 86swap/RacerX custom polished intake manifold
  • Injector Dynamics 1000cc injectors
  • 86swap 1000 Fuel System
  • -Walbro 485
  • -Fuelab regulator
  • -Fuelab inline filter
  • -Aeroquip fuel hose
  • RacerX billet alternator tensioner bracket
  • Custom engine harness
  • Haltech Elite 2500 Stand Alone Engine Management System
  • Haltech Single Channel CAN Wideband Controller
  • Haltech CAN Hub
  • Custom Koyo Radiator
  • Custom raised water fill neck
  • DSS Aluminum Driveshaft

Source: Dynosty and Instagram/Dustinatdynosty (no longer available) via CrossBred Nation

  1. Silvanus Wells

    Hello I’m thinking about doing the 3gse beams swap to my frs..where can I purchase the turbo manifold to complete the swap?

