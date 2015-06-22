Scion FR-S with a Turbo 3S-GE

This 2013 Scion FR-S is owned and built by an employee from Dynosty in Louisville, Kentucky. The car had its original boxer engine replaced by a Toyota BEAMS 3G-SE inline-four. The engine features a custom intake manifold, larger throttle body, Precision 5866 turbocharger, and is controlled with a Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. Running on 8 psi of boost and using 93 octane fuel, the engine produces 330 horsepower to the rear wheels. Future plans for the car include adding a flex fuel system to run E85 and raising the boost and rev limiter.

Update 11/20/2015 – Added detailed stats from sale listing

Exterior:

APR CF side mirrors

Winjet Headlights (oem will be included)

JDM fog bezels

Custom painted OEM tail lights

18×9.5 Gram Lights 57xtreme

Michelin tires

Bilstein B14 coilovers

Raceng Rear 2” coilover top hats

HVT Front coilover top hats

SS Brake lines

Whiteline sway bar endlinks

Interior:

Bride ERGO II Leather Reclinable Seats

Custom Racepak dash

Engine Bay:

Custom swapped Toyota 3SGE engine

Custom DiMartino Fab tubular exhaust manifold

PTE 5866 Turbo

-Polished compressor housing

-Stainless steel exhaust housing

-Ceramic coated center section

TIAL MVS Wastegate

Custom 3” downpipe and midpipe

Tomei Titanium 80R Exhaust

PTE intercooler

TIAL Q BOV

Toyota Tundra 5.7 DBW throttle body

86swap/RacerX custom polished intake manifold

Injector Dynamics 1000cc injectors

86swap 1000 Fuel System

-Walbro 485

-Fuelab regulator

-Fuelab inline filter

-Aeroquip fuel hose

RacerX billet alternator tensioner bracket

Custom engine harness

Haltech Elite 2500 Stand Alone Engine Management System

Haltech Single Channel CAN Wideband Controller

Haltech CAN Hub

Custom Koyo Radiator

Custom raised water fill neck

DSS Aluminum Driveshaft

Source: Dynosty and Instagram/Dustinatdynosty (no longer available) via CrossBred Nation