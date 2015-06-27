Scion FR-S with a 2JZ

Although Pure Automotive in Millersville, Maryland services anything with four wheels their specialty is working on FR-S/BRZs. They have built over 40 forced induction FRS/BRZ projects. They also perform engine swaps on them as well. Their own shop car, a Scion FR-S has had a built FA20 motor with 477 horsepower, a LS2 V8 with 555 horsepower, and finally a Toyota 2JZ.

The engine was installed using Xcessive Manufacturing’s FT86 to JZ motor mount kit. Boosting the engine’s power is a 67 mm Borg Warner S400SX turbocharger. No word on how much power the engine is producing but the fuel system was built to handle 2,000 horsepower. The rear end is a Ford 8.8″ with a Eaton Locker LSD.

All this work was to develop an engine swap kit. Their goal was to prove the 2JZ could fit in the FT86 engine bay without hacking your car up. Whenever the kit is released it will allow you to install a 2JZ without cutting any core supports.

Update 8/6/2015 – Video showing off the engine bay and engine sound



Update 11/5/2015 – A walk-around video



Source: Pure Automotive Facebook page and FT86Club (build thread)