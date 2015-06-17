TLC Custom 1997 Land Cruiser With A LS2

Jonathan Ward took a 1997 Toyota Land Cruiser with a TLC Custom Stage 3 package out for a drive. In the video he explains the SUV received a body-off restoration. Under the hood sits a 6.0L LS2 and 4L65E automatic transmission from a 2005 Pontiac GTO. Thanks to the engine swap the SUV is 400% more powerful, 200% more torque, 150 lb lighter, 30% less emissions, and 25% more efficient. To see the Land Cruiser drive and hear about the other modifications please view the video below.

Update 9/23/16 – Video has been taken down by ICON



Source: Jonathan Ward’s Youtube channel