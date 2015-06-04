Ford F-250 with a Mercedes Diesel Inline-Six

8 Comments

Seventh-generation Ford F-250 with Mercedes OM606 diesel

Diesel Pump UK is located in Elvington, York, United Kingdom and specializes on working with the Mercedes OM602, OM603, OM605, or OM606 engines. Take for example this seventh-generation Ford F-250 which they swapped the tired factory 420 ci International Harvester IDI diesel V8 for a Mercedes 3.0 L OM606 diesel inline-six. The engine produces around 500 horsepower thanks to a Holset HX35 turbocharger. Gear shifts are handled by a Mercedes 5G-Tronic (722.6) five-speed automatic transmission. The change in motors has resulted in a weight reduction of 250 kg (551 lb) and a 29 mpg (24.1 US mpg) average on a recent trip.

Seventh-generation Ford F-250 with Mercedes OM606 diesel

Looking through their Facebook page I stumbled across another great project. They are currently working on installing a diesel engine into a second-generation Camaro. Probably another turbo Mercedes OM606 or similar.

Diesel Pump UK's 1973 Camaro with Mercedes turbo diesel

Source: Diesel Pump UK via OppositeLock

8 Comments

  3. Its already 18 months later-still no reply from anybody who did a M57 conversion in a chevrolet K20 4×4 truck. Cant believe it! Want to join the Already GM 5L50E to the NP205 transferbox.

    Reply

  4. I put a 1992 600sec into my 240z Datsun, I want to run a 5G Mercedes 2001 S600 transmission. What did you need for the transmission to work properly? Thanks.

    Reply

  5. Shawn Moore

    I have a OM 617 swapped into a F150 gasser Ford. Currently it uses the Ford alternator. What can I do to switch this back to the Benz alternator. Could you point me towards the right direction. Cheers! Shawn

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.