1961 Ford F-100 Wrapped Around A Mercedes 300D

If you know more about metal work than engine work, you might want to go the same route this builder did, take a 1961 Ford F-100 body and wrap it around a 1985 Mercedes 300D sedan. This created a classic truck with a turbo diesel, independent front and rear suspension, four-speed automatic transmission, full Mercedes interior and all the bells and whistles the ’80s could offer.
Source: BangShift
Lance N.
That is dangerous. The W123 is a unibody. Cutting off the roof and not replacing it with structural material means that thing could literally break in half if it hits a large bump.
The builder
Before you make this comment you should cut these two apart.
This car was picked up (purchased) in Valencia Ca. after being driven back and forth weekly for 6 years from Valencia to Santa Barbara, then it was driven across the US to Wisconsin, so there you have it not broken and still being used today.
swaptastic
Congrats on the project. Have you built anything this unique since?