The Widebody V8 Powered Porsche 911 DV8

Nick Fousekis set out to take a 996 C2 Carrera chassis and turn it into an amazing sport coupe. Called the 911 DV8, this Posrche features a LS7 V8 using a Renegade Hybrids swap kit built by Race Tech Services. The quote below from the official 911DV8 website explains the goal of this project.

So why do this in the first place? With the evolution of the tuner culture and a boom in Porsche 911 popularity, we set a goal to demonstrate that the otherwise forgotten 996 chassis (C2) Carrera can be built into a viable, reliable, affordable and great performing alternative to more current sports coupes. A 420+hp 911 with no frills CAN be had for nearly the same price as a Scion FRS wielding less than half the horsepower.

Source: 911DV8 (official website), Rennlist, CSF Cooling Facebook page and DrivingLine