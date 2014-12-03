The Widebody V8 Powered Porsche 911 DV8

Nick Fousekis set out to take a 996 C2 Carrera chassis and turn it into an amazing sport coupe. Called the 911 DV8, this Posrche features a LS7 V8 using a Renegade Hybrids swap kit built by Race Tech Services. The quote below from the official 911DV8 website explains the goal of this project.
So why do this in the first place? With the evolution of the tuner culture and a boom in Porsche 911 popularity, we set a goal to demonstrate that the otherwise forgotten 996 chassis (C2) Carrera can be built into a viable, reliable, affordable and great performing alternative to more current sports coupes. A 420+hp 911 with no frills CAN be had for nearly the same price as a Scion FRS wielding less than half the horsepower.
Source: 911DV8 (official website), Rennlist, CSF Cooling Facebook page and DrivingLine
This is my dream /project car. I just acquired a 1975 911 Porche with a second transacted. At 54 years old I was a die hard Chevy fathead. I have over 50 small and bigblock Chevy engines in storage along with 9 crate turnkey engines acquired through trades. My goal is to build a 220 mph 911 by fitting a custom built LSX ALL ALUMINUM CHEVY 427 BUILT BY LIGENFELTER PERFORMANCE ENGINEERING. IT WAS DYNOED AY 836 HORSEPOWER WITH A WEIAND 4-71 SUPERCHARGER. IT SHOULD BE COMPLETE AND TEST READY BY JANUARY 1ST, 2017. TO BE TESTED AT THE DALLAS SPEEDWAY. MY PREVIOUS 2 PROJECTS WERE A BIGBLOCK POWERED 928 WITH A 6 SPEED TREMEC TRANSMISSION AND TWIN RODEK SUPERCHARGERS. SHE REACHED A TOP SPEED OF 214MPH AT WITH POINT AERODYNAMICS BECAME AN ISSUE. I AM CURRENTLY CONSULTING WITH THE TECHS AT Lingenfelter who feel that converting it to a Eisenstein 928 with reverse or upsidedown front and rear rear spoilers like like those used on the KONNICSEG CCXR AND AND THE ONE:1 SHOULD TAKE CARE OF ANY AERO PROBLEMS ABOVE 230.
