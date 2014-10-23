VW Jetta with 14 Cylinders

It can be difficult to stuff 14 cylinders into a Jetta. That’s why this smart builder decided to split it up with six up front and eight in the back. The front wheels are driven by a VR6 engine while the rear wheels are driven by a turbocharged W8. Both are connected via their throttles. The front motor runs a manual five-speed while the rear motor runs an automatic five-speed.
If this isn’t crazy enough for you, he is also building a Passat with a W8 and a W12, for a total of 20 cylinders of VW madness.
4 Comments
mo
Omg love the build I have an 04 gli 6 speed can a w8 fit into it just trying to push more pony out of it
Erkan
2012 MK6 JETTA The V8 ENGINE TO HAVE?
joe
I have the Car & Driver ’84 CRX with 2 – 1.8 liter – 4 cyl. Accords & 2 automatics. 4WD and 147 top end.
swaptastic
Are you saying you own the CRX? If so I would love to hear more about it. There doesn’t seem to be much left online from the original article.