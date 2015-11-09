Carbon Fiber 1965 Mustang with a LS7

This 1965 Mustang is called Espionage and was built by the Ringbrothers. Technically speaking the only thing left original on this car is the window glass. Everything else has been built custom including the body.

Ringbrothers used this project to show off their all carbon fiber 1956-1966 Mustang widebody kit. They brothers estimate the carbon fiber body weighs 180 lbs compared to the metal factory body which weighs around 700-800 lbs. The kit will be offered in both standard width and widebody width which adds two inches to each side and costs $37,565.

Powering the Mustang is a Wegner Motorsports built LS7. The engine features a Whipple 2.9 L supercharger, Wegner ported LSA heads, Callies Dragonslayer crank, Callies Ultra rods, Mahle forged pistons, Manley valves, and trunnion Rocker arms. This combo is good for 959 horsepower and 858 lb-ft of torque.

The Ring brothers explain the choice of engine came down to the Russian owner’s preference. The owner explained his mechanics have more experience with Chevy engines then they have with Ford engines.

The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Centerforce clutch, Bowler T-56 six-speed transmission, carbon fiber driveshaft, and Ford 9″ with 3.55 gears.

Source: Jay Leno’s Garage and photos by Car&Driver and On All Cylinders