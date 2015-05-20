Hale’s Speed Shop 1969 Camaro

2 Comments

Hales Speed Shop 1969 Camaro with 406 ci V8

While writing a previous article on Hale’s Speed Shop I came across this 1969 Camaro they had worked on. When you contrast the clean 406 ci small-block Chevy V8 in the engine bay with its weathered patina, pinstriped hood, lowered suspension and black rims, it makes for a very unique project.

Source: Hale’s Speed Shop Facebook gallery

  1. steve

    I would sure like to know what you told them to get that top radiator hose. They give me the hose that has a thermostat housing that faces the drivers side. Your hose faces the front. If I say a different size motor they say it didn’t come with that. Steve

    Reply

