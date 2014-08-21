Porsche Cayenne with a 1JZ-GTE

This Porsche Cayenne Turbo S is from Russia and has had the factory engine swapped for a Toyota 1JZ-GTE inline-six. Besides being turbocharged the engine also uses Nitrous and produces 450 horsepower on a VEMS ECU. The owner built this to be his daily driver.

Source: Nismo-Club.ru (Russian)

  1. MaratBui

    Hi there! Here’s some information:
    Porsche 957 cayenne turbo s, the oem engine was swapped with 1jz-gte (ECU VEMS)+NOS, now she has 450hp. The owner said he had built his ride for daily use, therefore all systems work properly (air suspension, psm and etc.)

    Reply

  2. Nain

    After swap still 4wd or only 2wd.what about computer box..any modification to be done..im also interested on this to know

    Reply

