2008 Dodge Charger with a LSx

The owner purchased this 2008 Dodge Charger with a blown 2.7 L V6 with intentions of rebuilding it. But after learning how bad these engines and really liking Chevy engines he decided to go with a 6.0 L LQ4 V8 and 4L80E automatic transmission. The engine was kept completely stock except for a tune which made 308 whp and gets 25 mpg highway.

Source: Shawnsutube Youtube channel and Mike Morris Motorsports Facebook page