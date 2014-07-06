Opel Kadett With A 685 Horsepower Ecotec

opel_hadett_with_turbo_ecotec_01

The tuning company WKT in Germany took the 1.6L out of a Opel Kadett E and installed a 2.0L Ecotec. It is running over 35 psi of boost, producing around 685 horsepower. Watch as the proven formula of very light car plus high turbo motor does well at the drag strip.

Source: WKT Facebook page via Carscoops

