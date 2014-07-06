Opel Kadett With A 685 Horsepower Ecotec

The tuning company WKT in Germany took the 1.6L out of a Opel Kadett E and installed a 2.0L Ecotec. It is running over 35 psi of boost, producing around 685 horsepower. Watch as the proven formula of very light car plus high turbo motor does well at the drag strip.
Source: WKT Facebook page via Carscoops
2 Comments
Sue Ma
Could you let me know the address of WKT tuning company?? I am planning to visit Germany.
swaptastic
Unfortunately I can not find it. I recommend contacting them through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/pg/WKT-378837148882213/ about their address.