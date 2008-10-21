Alfa Romeo with Mustang V8 Upsets Carscoop

Carscoop has plenty to say about this 1975 Alfa Romeo 2000 GT Veloce. They point out the issues with the body modifications and the choice of a Mustang swapped engine. Of course we respect everyone’s opinion and they are entitled to theirs but it seems they missed the point when it comes to these particular cars. The idea of taking an American V8 engine and putting it into a small European car is a large part of the history of racing. It was that ingenuity which created some of the most desired sports cars today. There are plenty of reasons one might want to take a European car and swap the original engine with something else.

Source: CarDomain