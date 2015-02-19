Hyundai Accent with a Mitsubishi EVO VIII Powertrain

Sylvain Erickson has spent the past five years building his very unique rally Hyundai Accent. It can be difficult enough to dial-in a rally car using the factory powertrain but only someone with serious skill can adapt one from another manufacturer. Sylvain’s Accent uses the engine, transmission and rear end from a Mitsubishi Evolution VIII. He designed and tested 12 different front suspension setups to get the car to handle the way he wanted. When you factor in the difficulty of a swap like this and the stress of rally racing, it makes a project like this a modern marvel.
Source: CARSRallyTV and Wide Open Motorsports via OppositeLock
5 Comments
Jonny
That is a nasty friggin accent love it
swaptastic
Yes it is. When someone take the time to test 12 different suspensions you know the outcome will be really good.
Nik B
I am actually in the process of doing the same swap to a 2001 Hyundai Accent to use on Tarmac Rallies only. I would love to know where he got the front and rear fenders or if he just did it him self.
Mark
We are building one from a genuine ex MSD display car 🙂 follow us here if you like https://www.facebook.com/pdawrc/
swaptastic
Fantastic project. Thanks for sharing. Could you share more info on the project? Are you building it for fun or a specific racing series? Are you using the entire EVO AWD system?