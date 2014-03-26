Toyota Camry With 1027 FWD Horsepower

My memory is not great but I don’t believe I have ever heard of a 1,000+ horsepower FWD Camry before now. The monster 3MZ-FE/1MZ-FE V6 motor dynoed at 1,027 horsepower to the wheels using a GTX420R turbo. Below is the engine stats from their youtube video.

DMT’s Toyota Camry V6 Turbo

CCHT 3MZ/1MZ-FE 3.3L V6

Wiseco HD 10.0:1 CR / Pauter Rods

Custom 274 Cams

ID1300’s

GTX4202R Tial V-band 1.00 A/R turbo

DMT Custom Sidewinder Manifold

DMT Custom Intake Manifold

Tuned-length exhaust manifold

4″ Downpipe / 3.5″ MP

4″ Aluminum Exhaust

JDM E153 Transmission w/ LSD

ACT 4-puck Ceramic Sprung DIsc

ACT XT Pressure Plate

Spec Aluminum Flywheel

DMT Meth System

AEM EMS

1027.8 WHP & 669.8 WTQ

Source: OppositeLock