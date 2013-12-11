A good friend pointed us to RaceLab’s amazing MR2 project. The power plant is a turbocharged Honda K20 good for 890 horsepower to the wheels. That level of power stuffed in a 2,400 lb package equals one incredibly fast car. As one can imagine with a swap like this, there are those who feel Honda and Toyota shouldn’t be mixed.
Source: Honda-Tech
One Comment
Alessandro
Hi, do you sell components for MR2 91 \ 99 k20 swap?
I would like to know if there is a kit to mount the k20 + 6speed transmission on Mr2.
Can you have the price for the components?
Alex