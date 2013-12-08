Austin Healey Sprite with a LS6 V8

Austin Healey Sprites are very light, so it doesn’t take much power to make them very fast. The owner of this Sprite purchased it off eBay with a small-block Chevy V8. The owner says with the heavy iron block V8 it weighed 1,456 pounds and drives “Z06 under the table.” The owner now has plans to install a LS6 V8 and 200-4R transmission being controlled by a FAST XFI system.
Source: LS1Tech
4 Comments
Chris Henniker
Small, cute and quick. Can it sum up the spirit of hot rodding any better? I think not.
Denny Graham
Are you the owner now? I built that car in the mid 1970’s. Curious as to here the car is now.
swaptastic
I believe the owner in the build thread still owns it. https://ls1tech.com/forums/conversions-hybrids/1834989-70-triumph-gt6-ls-swap.html#post19292045 I am sure he would enjoy hearing from a previous owner.
Denny Graham
