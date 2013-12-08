Austin Healey Sprite with a LS6 V8

Austin Healey Sprites are very light, so it doesn’t take much power to make them very fast. The owner of this Sprite purchased it off eBay with a small-block Chevy V8. The owner says with the heavy iron block V8 it weighed 1,456 pounds and drives “Z06 under the table.” The owner now has plans to install a LS6 V8 and 200-4R transmission being controlled by a FAST XFI system.

Source: LS1Tech