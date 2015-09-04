1967 VW Bus with a Jetta Engine

ICON just debuted their newest Derelict using a 1967 VW Bus split window. The client really loved the classic VW Bus but wanted something much more dependable and capable of going on camping trips. The interior was customized for camping which included adding a dual AC system, rotating the bench seat around so a custom table could be added. ICON even installed a ARB roof tent on a custom roof rack. The Bus is powered by a 2.0 L VW Jetta Mk3 engine producing 195 horsepower connected to a Vanagon transmission via a Kennedy Engineered Products adapter.

Source: ICON Youtube channel and Facebook post

  2. JAllen

    I like the bus and the swap but c’mon….That aba is “not” putting out 195hp. In stock form a MK3 ABA is rated at 115hp. It’s not boosted or shows any signs of parts capable of the 195hp as claimed.

  4. Joe melendrez

    Hey bud, like many others I really like how the red 66 bus came out and wanted to know if you could help me out with some information on the AC system? I have a 1974 bay window bus. That I used as a daily driver And of course on family trips and would love for the insides to feel like a meat locker LOL. My own plan so far are to get 5000 watt or bigger inverter and run to portable AC units.
    But it will look tacky. I would greatly appreciate your help and advice. thanks for your time

