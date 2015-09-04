1967 VW Bus with a Jetta Engine

ICON just debuted their newest Derelict using a 1967 VW Bus split window. The client really loved the classic VW Bus but wanted something much more dependable and capable of going on camping trips. The interior was customized for camping which included adding a dual AC system, rotating the bench seat around so a custom table could be added. ICON even installed a ARB roof tent on a custom roof rack. The Bus is powered by a 2.0 L VW Jetta Mk3 engine producing 195 horsepower connected to a Vanagon transmission via a Kennedy Engineered Products adapter.
Source: ICON Youtube channel and Facebook post
7 Comments
JimmyinTEXAS
Sweet. Those guys at Icon are genius.
JAllen
I like the bus and the swap but c’mon….That aba is “not” putting out 195hp. In stock form a MK3 ABA is rated at 115hp. It’s not boosted or shows any signs of parts capable of the 195hp as claimed.
swaptastic
Your right something seems to be off. I watched the engine section of the video about five times to see if I was missing something.
Welford
Looking for a kit to change my 63 vw bus to Jetta 2.o
swaptastic
You can connect the Jetta engine to the VW transmission using a Kennedy Engineered Products adapter http://www.kennedyeng.com/vw_por.htm I have not come across any mounts to use.
Joe melendrez
Hey bud, like many others I really like how the red 66 bus came out and wanted to know if you could help me out with some information on the AC system? I have a 1974 bay window bus. That I used as a daily driver And of course on family trips and would love for the insides to feel like a meat locker LOL. My own plan so far are to get 5000 watt or bigger inverter and run to portable AC units.
But it will look tacky. I would greatly appreciate your help and advice. thanks for your time
swaptastic
I recommend asking this question to https://www.thesamba.com/vw/forum/viewtopic.php?p=1474462 so experienced VW owners could give you a better feedback. I would also check out http://www.gilmore-enterprises.net/vw_bus___camper___transporter___kombi for AC kits.