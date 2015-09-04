1967 VW Bus with a Jetta Engine

ICON just debuted their newest Derelict using a 1967 VW Bus split window. The client really loved the classic VW Bus but wanted something much more dependable and capable of going on camping trips. The interior was customized for camping which included adding a dual AC system, rotating the bench seat around so a custom table could be added. ICON even installed a ARB roof tent on a custom roof rack. The Bus is powered by a 2.0 L VW Jetta Mk3 engine producing 195 horsepower connected to a Vanagon transmission via a Kennedy Engineered Products adapter.

Source: ICON Youtube channel and Facebook post