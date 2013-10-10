The Godfather Motor

Are you planning an engine swap soon? Might we suggest Sonny’s Racing monster 1,005 cubic inch (16.3L) V8. This naturally aspirated motor called “The Godfather” outputs 2,150 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1,550 lb-ft of torque at 6,200 rpm on 112-octane fuel. The engine is 34 inches wide (valve cover to valve cover), 26.5 inches tall (crank centerline to throttle body top), and 32 inches long (flywheel to crank bolt). Just make sure to save your pennies because this motor costs $109,800.

Source: Popular Hot Rodding via OppositeLock