Ford Explorer Sport Trac with a Coyote V8

Shrader Performance completed this project a few years ago but we just discovered it thanks to a tip from a visitor. The 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Adrenalin came from the factory with a 4.6 L 3v V8 engine and automatic transmission. The Explorer now runs a stock 5.0 L Coyote V8 and six-speed MT82 manual transmission from a 2011 Mustang GT. Shrader Performance built the new Ford Racing PCM, which was used to control the engine, to work well with the older factory PCM. The truck was dynoed at 414 horsepower and 414 ft-lb of torque to the rear wheels.
Source: Shrader Performance and Shrader Performance’s Facebook gallery (more photos) via tip from Vincent
5 Comments
Mike
will this swap work on 2003 sport trac with v6 4.0 E code
Mike
Have 03 Sport Trac 4.0 E code engine with 314,000 original miles on it. Use truck as 2nd vehicle but always have timing chain issues in back of mind when I do drive it. Feel this would be fun project.
Mark
I doubt it could be done without a lot of modifications. but if you went with a custom front end it would probably fit. I’d sign up to a Sport Trac owners forum and ask them if its been/can be done.