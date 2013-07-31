LS1 Powered 1950 Morris Minor

1950 Morris Minor with LS1 engine swap

Came across this very nice looking 1950 Morris Minor Lowlight with a 1998 Camaro sourced LS1 and 4160E transmission. The Morris sits on a custom chassis with double wishbone front suspension and a narrowed Ford 9 inch with a Truetrac differential.

1998 LS1 inside the engine bay of 1950 Morris Minor

Source: Site via LS1Tech

One Comment

  1. Don Jinright

    I am contemplating putting a 350 Chevy engine & transmission in a 1961 Morris Minor 1000.
    Something should also be done with the front & rear suspension.

