LS1 Powered 1950 Morris Minor July 31, 2013 by swaptastic 1 CommentCame across this very nice looking 1950 Morris Minor Lowlight with a 1998 Camaro sourced LS1 and 4160E transmission. The Morris sits on a custom chassis with double wishbone front suspension and a narrowed Ford 9 inch with a Truetrac differential. Source: Site via LS1TechRelated
One Comment
Don Jinright
I am contemplating putting a 350 Chevy engine & transmission in a 1961 Morris Minor 1000.
Something should also be done with the front & rear suspension.