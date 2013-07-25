4WD Corvette Created for Fishing in Mad Max Times

The last thing you want after a fun day enjoying the beach is to get stuck in sand. A sensible choice for driving on the beach is a 4WD truck but that doesn’t turn heads. What if you want to make people look twice? Maybe give them the feeling Master Blaster is coming over the next dune.

Dewey Powell’s 1969 Corvette really fits those requirements. He has owned it 33 years and doesn’t seem eager to sell it anytime soon. In that time he has created a very unique Corvette. The original body was too far gone and was replaced with a 1981 body. Under the hood Dewey swapped a 392 Hemi from a 1958 Chrysler New Yorker.

The rest of the drivetrain consists of a Turbo 400 transmission, Jeep transfer case, and a 1970’s Cadillac Eldorado FWD unit. In case you are wondering the “front bumper” is a fishing pole holder.

