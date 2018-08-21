1968 Camaro with a Twin-Turbo Big-Block V8

This 1968 Camaro was built by Metal Brothers Hot Rods in Theodore, Alabama. They debuted the project at the 2018 NSRA Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky. Under the fiberglass hood sits a twin-turbo 572 ci big-block Chevy V8 built by Nelson Racing Engines. The engine features a Dart block,
Callies forged crank, Oliver forged rods, JE forged pistons, solid roller camshaft, and Brodix heads. The engine makes 1,850 horsepower on 12-14 psi of boost.
Source: Metal Brothers Hot Rods (build album) and ScottieDTV
One Comment
JimmyinTEXAS
I can hardly wait till they get some video of it screaming down the track, or highway.