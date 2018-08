Hoopie’s Hot Rods started a new project series. The goal is to install the powertrain from a 2004 Toyota Prius into a 1971 VW Karmann Ghia. That means the little sports car will have a 1.5 L 1NZ-FXE inline-four and CVT automatic transmission when completed. This isn’t their first Prius swap. Their previous project was a 1946 Chevy truck with a 2002 Prius powertrain.

Source: Hoopie’s Hot Rods