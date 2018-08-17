Tesla Powered Audi S5

Audi S5 with a Tesla Model S P85 electric motor

POLYKUP is a company in Bergen County, New Jersey specializing in converting vehicles to electric. They recently converted this Audi S5 to electric using Tesla parts in six months. The car came from the factory powered by a 3.0 L TFSI V6 however it now features a Model S P85’s motor, inverter, and battery modules. The company designed and built their own eGeardrive that connects to the factory Audi transmission so the car still retains the 4WD system.

Source: @POLYKUP and Rich Rebuilds

