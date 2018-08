Marty and his Mitsubishi Lancer called “2Sexy” is back. The car has been in storage since they blew the engine while racing. Now the plan is to swap the turbocharged 1.5 L 4G15 inline-four for a 2.4 L 4G69 inline-four. In first video they explain how Al hurt his hand and pull the broken engine out of the Lancer. Al and Woody also pull apart the engine to see what failed in the second video.

Source: Mighty Car Mods via Piotr