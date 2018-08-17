For Sale: Mini Race Car with a Subaru 4WD Powertrain

This custom Mini race car is for sale on eBay in Horsham, United Kingdom. The unique project was built by Matt Green in three months on his Youtube channel. The car features a Mini body installed over a shortened Subaru chassis which includes the suspension and brakes. The powertrain consists of a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four with a 4WD transmission and rear end.

Source: eBay (ESD may earn commisions when a product is purchased from this link) and Matt Green

