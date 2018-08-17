For Sale: Mini Race Car with a Subaru 4WD Powertrain

When you click on links to various merchants in this article and make a purchase, this can result in Engine Swap Depot earning a commission.

This custom Mini race car is for sale on eBay in Horsham, United Kingdom. The unique project was built by Matt Green in three months on his Youtube channel. The car features a Mini body installed over a shortened Subaru chassis which includes the suspension and brakes. The powertrain consists of a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ20 flat-four with a 4WD transmission and rear end.

Source: eBay and Matt Green