Datsun 510 with a Turbo 4G63

Jeffrey Ball purchased a 1972 Datsun 510 sedan roller in 2005 and shortly after started transforming it into his dream car. After sending the factory engine back to the previous owner, he installed a 2nd generation 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four with 1st generation head and Evo 9 pistons and rods. The engine runs a Slowboy Racing turbocharger, larger injectors, and ECMLink ECU. The drivetrain consists of a Toyota R154 five-speed manual transmission connected to a R200 rear end. Listen as Jeffrey explains the project or view more photos and details in the build thread.

Source: CZeroMedia and Ratsun.net