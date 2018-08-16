Supercharged Porsche 400 ci V8 Makes 897 hp on Dyno

Carl Fausett and his company 928 Motorsports in Horicon, Wisconsin specialize in Porsche 928 parts and engines. The company also races their own special Porsche 928 race car. Under the hood sits a 6.57 L (400 ci) V8 the company developed over several years. It features a dry ductile-iron cylinder lined block (4.125-inch bore), custom Arias forged pistons, Oliver parabolic rods, and custom billet crank (3.75-inch stroke). They topped the engine with extensively ported and flow-benched DOHC 4v heads, custom 928 Motorsports’ camshafts, and custom intake manifold. The combination, along with a Vortech V7 YSi centrifugal supercharger making 18 psi of boost, makes 897 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque on 110 octane fuel. Fore more details and photos please visit Engine Labs’ article.

Source: 928 Motorsports FB page and Engine Labs via Piotr