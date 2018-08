This 1991 Range Rover Classic is for sale on Bring A Trailer in Seattle, Washington. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L M70 V12 from a 1992 BMW 750iL connected to a rebuilt ZFHP22 four-speed automatic with a custom bell housing and flexplate. Power goes to all four wheels through a dual-range locking LT230 transfer case from a Defender D90. Other upgrades include Recaro seats covered in tan leather, Old Man Emu shocks and springs.

Source: Bring A Trailer