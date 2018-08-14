4WD Honda CRX with a Turbo F22

Marc Williams built his unique Honda CRX at his company MW Performance Tuning in Texas. You might remember Marc from his current project, a custom CRX with a mid-engine V6. This CRX is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L F22A connected to a Civic RT4WD Wagon transmission and 4WD drivetrain. Although the engine can make 600+ horsepower, it’s turned down to 400-500 horsepower to keep the drivetrain intact. Marc split the transfer case and cracked the transmission housing at 600 hp on a hard launch. On about 500 horsepower it ran a 10.663 sec quarter-mile at 137.83 mph.

Source: MW Performance Tuning FB page and Marc Williams