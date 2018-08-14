Vauxhall Corsa with a turbo C20LET inline-four

The Vauxhall Corsa came from the factory with several gasoline/petrol engine options but none of them larger than 1.6 liters. However Pete Wilson’s Corsa has a 2.0 L C20LET inline-four that features forged internals, custom camshafts, head work, and an engine girdle plate. The engine makes 776 horsepower thanks to 2.8 bar (40.6 psi) of boost from a Precision 6262 turbocharger and Q16 fuel (116 octane). Pete set a personal best of 9.856 sec at 153.16 mph in the quarter-mile at Santa Pod Raceway during Ultimate Street Car 2018.

Source: VeeDubRacing and tetris365