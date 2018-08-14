Toyota 86 with a Twin-Turbo VR38DETT V6

Josh Coote competes in World Time Attack driving a special Toyota 86 built at his company MCA Suspension in Brisbane, Australia. The race car was powered by a VQ37 V6 when we featured it in 2016. However Josh wanted more power and instead of turbocharging the VQ37, he installed a 3.8 L VR38DETT V6 from a R35 GTR. The new engine features Carrillo rods, CP pistons, Kelford camshafts and valve springs, Dailey Engineering dry sump system, and two BorgWarner EFR7163 turbochargers. It makes 1,006 horsepower to the hubs on 26-27 psi of boost. The drivetrain consists of a Holinger Engineering six-speed sequential transmission, Mantic triple plate clutch, Driveshaft Shop carbon driveshaft, and 350Z rear end with a Nismo 2 way LSD. The car rides on a mostly stock suspension with exception of MCA Red race series adjustable coilovers.

Source: MCA Suspension FB page and Street FX Motorsport TV