Toyota GT86 with a Turbo 2JZ

Lars Fuglsang went to Racepark Meppen in Germany for some drifting in his Toyota GT86. Under the hood sits a 3.0 L 2JZ inline-six with a Garrett GTX35R turbocharger. The engine was tuned by MPS Engineering in Dülmen, Germany to make 706 horsepower and 679 lb-ft (921 Nm) of torque to the wheels on 24-26 psi (1.7-1.8 bar) of boost and E85 fuel. The drivetrain consists of a BMW five-speed manual transmission with a Tilton triple-plate clutch connected to a OS Giken 2 way limited-slip differential. Although Lars enjoying the car now, he wasn’t always so happy. Listen to Lars explain the difficulties the project suffered here.

Source: Lars Fuglsang, MPS Engineering and Automotive Mike