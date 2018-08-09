Nissan Sentra with a Twin-Turbo V8

Aaron Fugate calls his 1994 Nissan Sentra the Sinister Sentra. Aaron converted the car to rear-wheel drive using Chevy and 240SX parts. The engine is a 5.3 L LSx V8 with two turbochargers sticking out of the hood. The drivetrain consists of a TH400 three-speed automatic transmission connected to a 240SX rear end. The car ran a 6.993 sec at 101.62 mph in the eight-mile on 18 psi of boost and 10.99 sec at 120.6 mph in the quarter-mile on nitrous before the turbos.

Source: Sinister Sentra FB page and Aaron Fugate