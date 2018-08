Fredric Aasbo competes in a RWD Corolla built by Papadakis Racing. Under the hood sits a stroked and turbocharged 2.7 L 2AR-FE inline-four that makes 1,000 horsepower to the hubs with nitrous. The team was able to complete the build in only two months. Watch as Stephen, Shawn Hillier, Aldo Villagran, Georgheinz Rios, designer Jon Sibal, and Chris Woodward from TRD transform a 2019 Corolla into a RWD monster.

Source: Papadakis Racing YT channel